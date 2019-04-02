Featured
Kitchener woman takes home $100,000 lotto prize
Cheryl-Anne Hartleib won $100,000 on the POKER LOTTO game. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 2:16PM EDT
A Kitchener woman is six figures richer from playing a poker lottery game.
Cheryl-Anne Hartleib won the $100,000 prize on a nightly draw on Dec. 22.
She bought her winning ticket at the Little Short Stop on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.
POKER LOTTO has instant wins up to $5,000 as well as nightly draws up to $100,000. Tickets cost $2.