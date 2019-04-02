

A Kitchener woman is six figures richer from playing a poker lottery game.

Cheryl-Anne Hartleib won the $100,000 prize on a nightly draw on Dec. 22.

She bought her winning ticket at the Little Short Stop on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

POKER LOTTO has instant wins up to $5,000 as well as nightly draws up to $100,000. Tickets cost $2.