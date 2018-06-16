Featured
Kitchener woman one of six arrested in Huron County drug bust
Huron County OPP executed a search warrant at a residence north of Clinton on Wednesday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 1:46PM EDT
Huron County OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Hullett-McKillop Road, north of Clinton, on Wednesday.
Six people were arrested and charged as a result, with one additional suspect being sought.
Police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis and psilocybin. Combined, these drugs have an estimated street value of $12,490.
Cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and stolen property including a pickup truck, an ATV, a generator and a Mig welder were also recovered.
All of the accused have been released from custody and will appear in court on July 23.