Huron County OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Hullett-McKillop Road, north of Clinton, on Wednesday.

Six people were arrested and charged as a result, with one additional suspect being sought.

Police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis and psilocybin. Combined, these drugs have an estimated street value of $12,490.

Cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and stolen property including a pickup truck, an ATV, a generator and a Mig welder were also recovered.

All of the accused have been released from custody and will appear in court on July 23.