Kitchener woman facing several drug and firearm charges after search warrant

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police executed a search warrant on Wednesday on King Street East and discovered several types of street drugs as well as weapons.

Officers from the Direct Action Response Team (DART) completed a Drugs and Substances Act search warrant and seized a shotgun, bear spray, and suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and hydromorphone, according to a news release.

Investigators arrested and charged a 27-year-old Kitchener woman with a number of drug and firearm-related offences.

The said the woman remains in custody for a bail hearing.