Kitchener woman facing charges in stolen vehicle investigation

KITCHENER -

A 26-year-old woman from Kitchener is facing several charges following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in December.

Waterloo regional police said on Jan. 4 around 4:25 p.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue.

An investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in December.

The woman driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Operation while prohibited

Operation while impaired by drugs

Possession of suspected methamphetamine

No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.