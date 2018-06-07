

CTV Kitchener





Kate Osborne was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 11.

At age 33, that hasn’t stopped her from living her life to the fullest.

On June 9, Osborne will embark on a two-week bike trip from Ottawa to Kitchener.

She will be accompanied by her uncle, acting as her spotter, and his service dog.

Osborne has allocated nine days for cycling at a little less than 100 kilometres each day, and five days of grace in case of bad weather or issues related to her diabetes.

She will ride the Trans Canada Trail for most of her trip, using gravel trails approximately 60 per cent of the time.

Her finish line is set in Victoria Park, Kitchener on June 23.