Kitchener woman charged with sexually assaulting youth in custody

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth who was being held at an open custody youth facility in Waterloo Region, Waterloo regional police say.

According to police, the assault was reported on Sept. 7.

Police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region launched a joint investigation and the woman was arrested on Oct. 19. She has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust by a public officer.

According to the Province of Ontario’s website, when a youth is found guilty in court, the judge may order a custody sentence to require them to be placed a youth justice custody facility.

Open custody youth facilities are generally smaller residences located in the community where youth can have access to staff supervised programming in the community.