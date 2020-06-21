KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a transport truck.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road for reports of a collision around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a red Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Hespeler and making a left turn onto Maple Grove, when it was hit by a transport truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

While the 22-year-old woman driving the Explorer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say she was later arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after she failed a breath test.

She has been charged and released from police custody pending a court date.

The Traffic Services Unit also attended the scene and when they were inspecting the transport truck, they say they discovered a major defect in the axle.

The driver of the truck was charged with a commercial motor vehicle infraction.

Neither of the charges have been proven in court.

The intersection was closed for several hours on Saturday as police investigated.