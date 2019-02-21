

CTV Kitchener





A child is dead and a woman has been arrested in connection to the passing.

Nicole Eidt, a 27-year-old from Kitchener, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court on Friday. Two family members were also in the courtroom.

Emergency crews were called to Heritage Drive in Kitchener around noon on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the 20-month-old girl without vital signs in the home as well as suspected fentanyl.

Waterloo Regional Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived, who then took the girl to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The relationship between the woman and child is still unclear.

Police say they are waiting for the autopsy results to determine how the child died.