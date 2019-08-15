

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a woman from Kitchener in connection to a collision that resulted in a home exploding.

First responders were called to the scene on Woodman Avenue in London around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe a vehicle hit a gas line before colliding with a home and triggered the explosion.

Police say that no one was home at the time of the crash, but that a citizen and multiple first responders were injured.

Roughly 100 residences in the area have been evacuated, according to authorities.

As a result of an investigation, police have charged 23-year-old Daniella Alexandra Leis from Kitchener with impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration and four counts of impaired operations causing bodily harm.

Emergency crews remain on scene into Thursday morning for the active fire investigation. Police add that they expect investigators to be on scene for several days.