KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male on New Year's Eve.

Police say Rukhshar Wahab has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Investigators have charged Zakaria Hassan, 22, from Hamilton with first-degree murder.

Paramedics responded to Alderbury Crescent in Brampton around 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31 and found the victim, Jordan Henry, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Henry died at the scene.

Police are still looking to identify any further suspects who are responsible for the incident.