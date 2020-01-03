Kitchener woman charged in connection to fatal shooting
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, January 3, 2020 11:21AM EST
The scene of a Brampton shooting on Dec. 31, 2019.
KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old male on New Year's Eve.
Police say Rukhshar Wahab has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Investigators have charged Zakaria Hassan, 22, from Hamilton with first-degree murder.
Paramedics responded to Alderbury Crescent in Brampton around 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31 and found the victim, Jordan Henry, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Henry died at the scene.
Police are still looking to identify any further suspects who are responsible for the incident.