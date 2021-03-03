KITCHENER -- The joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team has charged a Kitchener woman for advertising sexual services.

The 36-year-old was charged on March 3, following an investigation that started last month.

Officials said the accused was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

The woman was charged with two counts of advertising sexual services and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.