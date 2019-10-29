A former student at St. Mary's High School has been crowned the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Track and field star Angela Mercurio has come a long way and says she owes a lot of her success to her Kitchener roots.

Out of more than 500 nominations, her name was called as the winner of the prestigious award.

"It actually keeps replaying in my head," she says.

"Like, 'Angela Mercurio… what? This wasn't supposed to happen. I just kind of went up and adrenaline took over."

She's no stranger to winning, taking home several titles including a Big 10 triple jump championship, three All-American accolades and five Canadian championships.

"She got national champion every single year," remembers Januaz Tomkl, her coach. "She was the best. She never lost."

He says she trained hard for six years, five times a week.

She was still in elementary school when she started with Supreme Athletics, saying the team set her up for athletic success.

"Pushing us to lift weights and focus on our technique at such a young age, when I know a lot of other girls definitely didn't have that opportunity, especially in events such as triple jump," she says.

The club's president, Mitchell O'Donnell, says it doesn't exactly shock him.

"It's not surprising, she's one of the most talented, athletically-, academically-, socially-gifted people I've ever met in my life," he says.

Mercurio, 23, has been heavily involved in academics, leadership and community service at her time at the University of Nebraska.

She graduated with a 3.98 GPA, majoring in biochemistry and women's and gender studies.

Her original goal was to train for the Olympics, but a serious injury in March has steered her towards a different career path.

She has three post-graduate scholarships and hopes to get into medical school next year.

"Even though I am done with my career in sports, winning this award puts me on a stage where I can now be an even bigger role model to girls coming up, whether that's through coaching or mentoring," she says.

In her acceptance speech, Mercurio thanked her coaches, her university, her family and strong women everywhere for inspiring others to share their voices and stories.