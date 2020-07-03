KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a woman following a drug investigation that started in May.

The service’s North Division Community Oriented Response Enforcement team executed a search warrant at a Kitchener home on Wednesday.

Officers seized seven grams of suspected fentanyl, one gram of methamphetamine and various illicit pills.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $1,500, and an additional $1,300 in cash and an electric bike were seized as proceeds of crime, according to police.

Police say following an investigation, a 51-year-old woman from Kitchener was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity is encouraged to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's drug tip line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8800, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477