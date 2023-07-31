Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-ins

A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver