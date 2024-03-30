Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.
The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.
Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.
The four and five seed matchup of the OHL Western Conference playoffs will continue on Sunday, when the Rangers and the Otters return to the Aud for game two.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Erie at Kitchener, 2:00pm
Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm*
Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
*- if necessary
Kitchener Top Stories
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte's residence in luxury watch investigation
Peruvian police busted through the front door of President Dina Boluarte’s house with a battering ram overnight in search of luxury watches as part of an investigation into possible illicit enrichment.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute
The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.