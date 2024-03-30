Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie

Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.

The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.

The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.

Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.

The four and five seed matchup of the OHL Western Conference playoffs will continue on Sunday, when the Rangers and the Otters return to the Aud for game two.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Erie at Kitchener, 2:00pm

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm*

Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

*- if necessary