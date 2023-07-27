Kitchener weapons investigation leads to increased police presence

Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.

Waterloo regional police tweeted around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, alerting residents of the investigation.

More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Lxvck8gs9M — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 27, 2023

Police can be seen searching the area near A Better Tent City.

Details are limited at this time.

This story will be updated.