KITCHENER -- A pair of Kitchener tech companies top a new list of the fastest growing companies in Canada.

Deloitte released its Technology Fast 50 companies, with two from Kitchener placing first and second.

Intellijoint Surgical Inc., which offers smart navigation for joint replacements, came in at number one. ApplyBoard took home second a spot -- a company that connects international students with job opportunities around the world.

ApplyBoard recently became a “unicorn,” or a privately held company with a value over $1 billion.

Another Kitchener company was in the top 10, too. Avidbots Corp., which specializes in cleaning robots, was listed in the eighth spot.

Waterloo's Auvik Networks came in at number 12, and Bonfire and Smile.IO from Kitchener also made the list.

The list ranks the country's fastest growing tech, media and telecommunications companies by percentage of revenue growth over the past four years.