

CTV Kitchener





More cats and dogs are finding their forever homes in Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford.

The Humane Society says there have been 130 additional adoptions in Kitchener-Waterloo compared to the same time last year.

Stratford-Perth has also seen 30 more pet adoptions in the past year.

The agency doesn’t know the reason behind the increase but says it might have something to do with their social media strategy.

“We’d like to think that it's because our message is getting out to the community about the importance of adopting a pet,” says Calla Spencer. “We also hope that getting on social media and getting our animals out to the community, telling people about their personalities and what good homes we’re looking for, we’re able to better match people and draw people into the centres to adopt a pet.”

The Humane Society says they have also seen a small increase in the number of animals coming into the shelter.

Two weeks ago they were dealing with a surplus of cats in Stratford-Perth.

As a result, the agency dropped their adoption fee from $120 to $50.

Almost all their adoptable cats found new homes within 24 hours.