Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club sending off two competitors to world stage

    A pair of ice dancers will soon be representing Waterloo Region and Canada on the world stage.

    The Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club held a sendoff Saturday at RIM Park for Caroline Kravets and Jacob Stark.

    "We have many practices when we get there, but we'll definitely kind of go around, explore, see new things," said Kravets.

    The pair will leave for Korea on Monday and compete in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics starting on Jan. 27.

    "My siblings are super excited to get a vacation out of it," said Stark.

