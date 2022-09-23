Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest back in full form

It’s the return of beer, bratwurst and Bavarian music.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicked off Friday with festivities set to stretch over a four-weekend period this year.

Inside the Schwaben Club, past president Glenn Herold was among those busy setting up Friday morning.

“We’re going to have the traditional German food, we have the schnitzel and the cabbage rolls,” Herold said.

This year, festivities are kicking off two weeks earlier than in past years.

“Bringing it earlier into September allows us to absolutely have a better chance of good weather,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman said.

Over the next four weekends, drinks will be toasted, dancing will be had and German cuisine will be eaten.

The official keg tapping ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 7, followed by the parade on Thanksgiving Monday.

“We are so excited for that. We’re going to have some new floats this year,” said Allan Cayenne, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest president.

This year is the first K-W Oktoberfest without COVID-19 restrictions since before the start of the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to be back this year and welcoming people back to a lot of in-person events that they’re familiar with and the Oktoberfest they know and love,” Cayenne said. “At the same time, we have some new events this year that are going to cater to everyone, maybe people who feel more comfortable being outside.”

Some pandemic events like the Wunder Wagon will remain.

