Kitchener-Waterloo landmarks captured in new art book
Art and technology intersected at a celebration of local landmarks Thursday night.
Trevor Clare, who is known for his digital paintings of Kitchener-Waterloo landmarks, launched a physical copy of his work at THEMUSEUM Wednesday evening.
“The Art of Nostalgia: A Visual Memoir of Kitchener-Waterloo” features full colour paintings of hidden gems in the region.
Partygoers got a chance to check out the large prints of his pieces and pick up a signed copy of the book.
“I think it’s the power of nostalgia, which I’ve come to understand is a very powerful emotion,” said Clare. “People really care about these kind of hidden gems and even the landmarks in our city.
“Tonight we are celebrating all of that, and people have come out to show they really care about these places.”
The art featured in the hardcover book is accompanied by a description as well as memories, thoughts, or observations submitted by community members.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
Demand for Ozempic not slowing despite proposed lawsuit, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when - and whether - they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadians describe what it was like leaving Gaza, one of Shania Twain's tour buses crashed and a look at how some of Canada's most famous artists helped a previous war effort.
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.
London
-
Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness
A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
Windsor
-
Four in 10 Windsor-area residents struggling to meet their financial needs: StatsCan
For the first time in years, Jennifer Katona finds herself walking 25 minutes from her home to the Windsor Goodfellows food bank where she stands in line to acquire much-needed groceries for her family.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Estimated damage $400K following fire at abandoned home
Early Wednesday morning, residents of an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford woke up to a vacant home next door on fire.
-
Rap videos, hand signs and jewellery the focus of ‘gang expert’ cross-examination in Windsor murder trial
A gang expert was back on the witness stand in a Windsor murder trial Wednesday, this time, being cross-examined by the defence.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Risk of freezing rain in Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Former OPP commissioner questions SIU involvement in Midland man's death after police dog bite
A post-mortem is being conducted on Dale Lewis, who died in the hospital on Sunday, nearly one month after being bitten by a police dog.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police find human remains in wooded area
Criminal investigations officers with Greater Sudbury Police are working the scene after police located a body Wednesday in the wooded area.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Cellphone addiction becoming a global concern
A new study is shining a light on how many of us are at risk of becoming addicted to our cellphones.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning. The city expects to raise nearly $1 billion next year through fees and service charges alone, accounting for 21.5 per cent of anticipated revenue.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
Toronto
-
Customers frustrated after Mississauga furniture store suddenly closes
Ontario customers who bought mattresses, beds and tables from a Mississauga furniture store said they are shocked and frustrated after the company appears to have closed its doors for good.
-
Hamilton transit workers to hit the picket lines as strike gets underway
Hamilton residents will need to find another way to get around this morning as a transit strike gets underway in the city.
-
Supreme Court to decide whether to hear Ontario election advertising case
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to indicate today whether it will hear an appeal of a ruling that struck down third-party election advertising rules in Ontario.
Montreal
-
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
-
Major fire destroys West Island funeral home
A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said.
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
Atlantic
-
'It’s never really over, I still lost a child': Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Halifax homelessness conference discusses challenges, solutions
The 10th National Conference on Ending Homelessness (CAEH23) is underway in Halifax to address the housing crisis.
-
Cape Breton teen facing charges after fire destroys $1M worth of fibre cable: police
Police in Cape Breton say a teenage boy is facing charges after a weekend fire destroyed more than $1,000,000 worth of fibre optic cable.
Winnipeg
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
-
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
Hollywood's actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary comes through for local man whose mobility scooter was stolen
There's been an outpouring of offers to help a man whose disability scooter was stolen.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
-
Doctors describe patients 'suffering' at Edmonton hospitals due to extraordinarily long wait times
The rumours are true: Doctors at hospitals in Edmonton and other Alberta communities have been unable to admit patients from emergency rooms in a timely manner because some wards are well over capacity.
Vancouver
-
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
-
Online video tells travellers not to fly Air India; poster denies message is a threat
The Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are remaining tight-lipped about a video circulating online telling travellers not to fly Air India after Nov. 19.
-
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.