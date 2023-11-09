Kitchener-Waterloo landmarks captured in new art book

Art and technology intersected at a celebration of local landmarks Thursday night.

Trevor Clare, who is known for his digital paintings of Kitchener-Waterloo landmarks, launched a physical copy of his work at THEMUSEUM Wednesday evening.

“The Art of Nostalgia: A Visual Memoir of Kitchener-Waterloo” features full colour paintings of hidden gems in the region.

Partygoers got a chance to check out the large prints of his pieces and pick up a signed copy of the book.

“I think it’s the power of nostalgia, which I’ve come to understand is a very powerful emotion,” said Clare. “People really care about these kind of hidden gems and even the landmarks in our city.

“Tonight we are celebrating all of that, and people have come out to show they really care about these places.”

The art featured in the hardcover book is accompanied by a description as well as memories, thoughts, or observations submitted by community members.