The anticipated snowfall has prompted Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge to declare snow events for Jan. 28.

Residents are asked to get their vehicles off of city streets by midnight. Those who don’t are at risk of being ticketed or towed.

The parking ban will remain for 24 hours unless the city cancels it before.

A snow event helps city crews clear streets in the event of a large snowfall.

Ticketing and towing vehicles helps snowplows remove snow from the street.

According to Scott Berry, manager of maintenance with the City of Kitchener, a full plow cleanup can cost between $100,000 and $125,000 for one day.

That includes roads and sidewalks.

The region could see as much as 15 centimetres of snow on Monday.