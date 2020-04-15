WATERLOO -- The cities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge have all extended the closures of their facilities and cancellation of programs until June 30.

The decisions came via media releases on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For Kitchener, the closures include the public library, community centres, arenas pools, and sports fields.

“Our hope is that by making this decision today, both residents and program organizers will have greater certainty,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the release. “They won’t be disappointed that spring season may not materialize or may need to be cancelled later.”

The city says the decision will continue to be reviewed with the province and the Region of Waterloo’s Medical Officer of Health.

“We’re hopeful that we won’t need to keep everything closed until June 30,” said Vrbanovic.

The Cities of Waterloo and Cambridge has a similar list of program cancellations and facility closures as Kitchener, like museums, arenas, and pools.

“This is a temporary measure and we are hopeful that circumstances will improve and may enable an earlier opening for at least some of these facilities,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

The City of Cambridge says more than 600 of their spring programs have been cancelled, like swimming lessons, fitness classes, and art activities.

They add that residents can visit the rec from home portal for free resources to stay active.

Waterloo’s release adds that as they also review the decision with Public Health, all summer camps scheduled to start after June 30 are still running.