Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge ban street parking as winter storm rolls in

Drivers in Waterloo region’s tri-cities have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to remove cars parked on city streets or risk being ticketed or towed.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have declared snow events, with parking ban expected to be in place for at least 24 hours.

Overnight parking exemptions are cancelled.

“City snow plows are already out clearing roads,” the City of Cambridge said in a media release. “They do so based on provincial guidelines and a priority schedule with primary and secondary roads cleared first and residential roads cleared last.”

Environment Canada says up to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets could fall Monday afternoon and night in Waterloo region and Wellington County.

Peak snowfall rates could reach 2 cm to 4 cm per hour during the evening commute, the weather agency warns.