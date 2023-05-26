Kitchener warns organizers it will enforce bylaws as Victoria Park camp out gets underway

An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness is underway at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.

The event is called "The Unhoused Experience: 24hr Challenge."

It comes one month after protestors gathered outside an encampment in Victoria Park after the City of Kitchener closed public access to Roos Island as part of an effort to relocate people living in an encampment there.

The event is being organized by Fight Back KW and The Alan Ryan People’s Defense Brigade, which are described as anti-poverty social justice groups.

It will see people begin a 24-hour camp-in at the park starting at 6 p.m., with speakers lined up, community meals planned and workshops.

BYLAW ENFORCEMENT

But the City of Kitchener said municipal bylaws do not allow tents or other structures to be in the park, and they've communicated that to organizers of the event.

In an email to CTV News, the city said if requests to dismantle structures are ignored, bylaw officers will hand out trespass notices, and in extreme circumstances, will issue a fine of up to $5,000 and may ask police to provide assistance

A park bylaw states all events must end by 11 p.m.