    • Kitchener vigil marks national housing day

    The Toasty Toes Waterloo Region Fund hosted a vigil in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday in honour of National Housing Day.

    The event focused on hope for housing solutions and remembered those who have died while unhoused.

    Sharon Gilroy-Dreher, founder of Toasty Toes, emphasized hope for a comprehensive housing strategy.

    “Our theme this year is hope. Hope for a housing strategy for all, hope that people can have shelter, and hope to talk about the organizations that are providing shelter and building new shelters in our region,” said Gilroy-Dreher.

    The vigil also included fundraising efforts, with volunteers collecting donations for the charity.

