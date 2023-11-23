Kitchener vigil marks national housing day

The Toasty Toes Waterloo Region Fund hosted a vigil in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday in honour of National Housing Day.

The event focused on hope for housing solutions and remembered those who have died while unhoused.

Sharon Gilroy-Dreher, founder of Toasty Toes, emphasized hope for a comprehensive housing strategy.

“Our theme this year is hope. Hope for a housing strategy for all, hope that people can have shelter, and hope to talk about the organizations that are providing shelter and building new shelters in our region,” said Gilroy-Dreher.

The vigil also included fundraising efforts, with volunteers collecting donations for the charity.