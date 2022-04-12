Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player

A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.

This comes after an independent investigation ordered by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) into the incident which is alleged to have occurred during a game against the Orangeville Tigers earlier this year.

CTV received a copy of the investigator’s report from the parent of the Orangeville player.

The report outlines that initial complaint – that during the final four minutes of a game at Kitchener’s Don McLaren Arena on Feb. 26, a player on the Kitchener team used the racial slur against an Orangeville player.

The Orangeville player retaliated by slashing and cross checking the Kitchener player she believed had called her the N-word.

The Orangeville player was then given a four-minute penalty and spent the rest of the game in the penalty box.

After the game she told her coach what happened, and the coach then went to speak with the Kitchener Lady Rangers coach.

In March, after several conversations between the two teams, the OWHA took over the investigation.

The investigator’s report found a Kitchener player did likely use the racial slur, but still hasn’t determined which player.

The report says the Kitchener team is to issue an apology letter and undergo diversity training.