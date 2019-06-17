

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener is creating a garden in tribute to survivors of illness, loss and trauma.

It’s turning to the community for feedback on the design that would foster a place to heal, celebrate and grow.

“The space is intended to be an inclusive place where people can connect, celebrate, find solace or reflect on their journey,” a post on the community feedback site Engage WR reads in part.

The survey opened on June 10 and will close on Sept. 1.

Set to be built in Victoria Park, a final design will be shared in the fall.

You can fill out the survey at the Engage WR website here: https://www.engagewr.ca/survivor-garden