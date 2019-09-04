Just one day after GO Transit added more trains to a number of lines such as Kitchener, the service announced it will also be adding free wifi to all trains and buses.

The free wifi will go into effect next spring.

Last summer, Metrolinx ran a pilot project on select trains and stations.

The province says wifi will cost $65 million over five years.

This comes after 50 new trips were added to the Kitchener line on Tuesday.

By reworking certain trains, 10 minutes was trimmed from the line's most popular trip from Toronto to Kitchener.

But many in the region who have been asking for two-way all day service will have to wait longer for that announcement.

Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife says both Metrolinx and the government know when that service will be coming, but that they're keeping it to themselves.

"If they have a timeline, if they have a plan, then the people of Kitchener-Waterloo deserve to know what that plan is," Fife says.

Trips between Kitchener and Union on trains are still about two hours.

The express route to Bramalea is about 20 minutes faster, while any points past that between Union are only 10 minutes quicker.