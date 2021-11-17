Kitchener tour bus company anticipates $2M price tag to restart service

KITCHENER -

A bus tour company in Kitchener is trying to restart service after it was forced to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Great Canadian Holidays and Coaches anticipate it will cost more than $2 million to get their 55 motor coaches back up and running.

Lorna and Larry Hundt said they can't afford that, since their buses have been sitting idle since the start of the pandemic. Their business lost 99 per cent of its revenue. The Hundts said it's an industry-wide problem, adding they've been left out of any government assistance.

The pair hopes to restart their service in time for spring tourism.

"There's billions of dollars, carbon tax money that goes into supporting transit, and Transport Canada supported VIA Rail and they've supported the air industry, but totally forgotten about us," Larry said.

The Hundts said without financial aid, their business may not survive the winter.