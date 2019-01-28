

CTV Kitchener





Metrolinx is re-introducing the 4:50 p.m. express train from Toronto’s Union Station to Kitchener.

The company had cancelled the express trip in early January to make room for more rail service in the mornings.

“We listen to our customers very carefully, and as Minister Turek has requested from us and as our customers are telling us, the 4:50 p.m. express service to Kitchener is a crucial service for our customers,” said Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster on Monday.

A Guelph resident who works in downtown Toronto was at the Union Station’s GO platform for the first day of the extended train.

He said the train was on time, but the service felt the same.

“There’s not much of a difference,” said Fahad Ahmed. “It did not improve my riding experience. If anything, I had to come from work early to the platform to make sure I can make it on time.”

Ahmed calls the new cars a temporary Band-Aid solution to a bigger problem: scheduling.

He says without the now-axed express train, commuters will always be riding in a full train during rush hour.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife called on the province to bring back the express train.

“At the end of the workday it's compromising the quality of their lives and those trains are packed as well, so we are hearing that the promise that was made is actually not being delivered,” said Fife.

The Ministry of Transportation says they are listening to public feedback and are working on ways to improve service.

On Jan. 28, Metrolinx said in a press release that the service would begin running on a new train, adding 1,000 seats to the afternoon commute.

The trip will run express between Union Station and Bramalea GO Station and then service all stops to Kitchener.

The service is slated to begin again on Feb. 13.