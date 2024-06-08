Kitchener to track visitor movement at Victoria Park

The City of Kitchener has a vision for the future of Victoria Park, but they need more data.

That’s why new sensors will be soon be installed in the downtown greenspace.

The city said it’s in the process of updating its 10-year master plan for the park. In order to do that, they need to know more about how the park is currently being used.

Victoria Park has been around since 1896 and sees thousands of visitors weekly.

The sensors will use vision-based technology to collect and count speed and movement data, but not collect personal information.

"It's not capturing photo images or anything of users," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "It's simply capturing the presence of people, bicyclists, and son on."

They will also be able to tell the difference between adult and child pedestrians as well as bikes, wheelchairs, strollers, dogs, and e-scooters.

Data will be collected from the main entrances into the park and frequently used amenities or communal spaces.

"Much like how we have counters that count cyclists on some of our bike lanes, or we have vehicle counters that measure speed and traffic counts on some of our streets, this will do the same thing, but in the park," said Vrbanvoic.

The sensors are expected to be installed in mid-June.