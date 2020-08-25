KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is preparing to move forward with the next stage of its reopening plan following approval from council on Monday night.

Stage 3B of the Kitchener Reopens recovery plan focuses on modified fall and winter amenities, programs and services, the city said in a news release. It works within the framework of Stage 3 of the province's plan to reopen the economy.

According to the city, Stage 3B includes recreation programming for children and youth, older adults and vulnerable populations.

“The plan for Stage 3B strikes an important and delicate balance between providing needed and valued programs and services to residents while also ensuring that their safety and well-being, and that of our staff, remains our highest priority,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “I’m very pleased to see the recognition in this plan that, as we head toward the fall and winter, that it’s going to be increasingly important to provide programs and services to Kitchener residents to support mental health, wellbeing, and connection throughout those seasons.”

Kitchener council laid out a recovery plan on June 8, but didn't have full details for Stage 3B at the time. The city said that would allow staff to look at its ongoing pandemic response heading into fall and winter.

Stage 3B also includes the return of crossing guards, some indoor and outdoor programming at community centres, increased access to arenas and increased facility rentals, including pools and the Victoria Park Pavilion.

The city said ice rinks will likely be able to open in neighbourhood parks. The city is also looking at alternatives for the Kitchener Market this winter.

Warming centres will be opened as needed during the winter in extreme cold conditions.

Some events, like Christkindl and New Year's Eve, will likely move online this year, the city said.

“People are increasingly becoming focused on when things will go back to normal. While we’re not there yet, this latest phase in our recovery plan allows for more valued programs and services, that everyone can enjoy, to safely reopen and resume,” said Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock, chair of the city’s Community and Infrastructure Services Committee, in the news release. “At the same time, the plan is manageable enough to ensure that we can remain agile to adapt quickly in the event of increased community spread or changes in provincial direction.”

The city said any staff who are able to do so should continue to work from home throughout October, November and December. The city said this follows provincial recommendations that say staff should work from home for as long as possible.

The city has moved some of its services online and city hall is open for appointment-based services.