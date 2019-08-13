

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener will be host to a high-profile hockey game between two international rivals.

The Canadian Hockey League announced that Kitchener would the third game in a six-game series between Canada and Russia.

The matchup features CHL regional teams competing against the Russian National Junior Team, and acts as an opportunity to evaluate players for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

“The Canada and Russia rivalry is like no other in hockey and continues to ignite passion among the players competing on the ice and for the fans following along in CHL communities across the country,” says CHL President David Branch in a press release on the organization's website.

The series kicks off in New Brunswick on Nov. 4 before arriving in Kitchener a week later.

The city will host the game at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex.

It's the third time that Kitchener will host the game.

The series then heads to London before wrapping up in Ontario and heading to Saskatchewan. The final game will be played in Prince Albert, Sask. on Nov. 14.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 3.