Kitchener to Guelph ride service Wroute shuts down
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 2:52PM EDT
A local start-up is calling it quits seven months after starting service.
Wroute offered rides between Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener to Guelph Central Station for just $20 each way.
They posted on their website that they were shutting down operations on Thursday.
The hope for Wroute was that their fleet of Tesla Model X vehicles would make over 1,000 trips a week.
“Market conditions proved insufficient to support the operation,” the company said on their website.
They add that they’re confident in the evolution of sustainable transportation and a brighter future for passengers.
Wroute launched in September of 2019 to compliment World Car-Free Day.