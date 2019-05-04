

CTV Kitchener





A local start-up is calling it quits seven months after starting service.

Wroute offered rides between Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener to Guelph Central Station for just $20 each way.

They posted on their website that they were shutting down operations on Thursday.

The hope for Wroute was that their fleet of Tesla Model X vehicles would make over 1,000 trips a week.

“Market conditions proved insufficient to support the operation,” the company said on their website.

They add that they’re confident in the evolution of sustainable transportation and a brighter future for passengers.

Wroute launched in September of 2019 to compliment World Car-Free Day.