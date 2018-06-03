

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener will be hosting plenty of events on June 9 for Neighbours Day.

The annual event takes place on the second Saturday of June.

Each ward will have its own unique activities, either hosted by the city of Kitchener or by community members as ‘Host Your Own’ events.

From free swims to barbecues, there are things planned for everyone.

The Love My Hood website has an interactive event map to find events close to each neighbourhood.

According to the website, the day is a day to connect and strengthen neighbourhoods, and “celebrate the vibrant and diverse community we live in.”