

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener is announcing a new tree-planting pilot program.

The program, in partnership with Reep Green Solutions, is aimed at expanding the city’s tree canopy.

“Residents have told us, through recent community engagements, that trees in the city and the benefits they provide are important to them,” says Denise McGoldrick, Kitchener’s General Manager of Infrastructure Services, in a statement.

It will include a subsidized residential stream of planting as well as a neighbourhood pilot, which will allow neighbours to apply to plant between 10 and 15 trees on public property.

Three weeks ago, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic held his state of the city address, in which he took a notably environmental tone. He also pledged at the time to accelerate the Kitchener's tree-planting program.

Applications began on May 6 and will run through July 1, with planting expected to happen between Sept. 22 and 28 during National Forest Week.

The announcement comes weeks after the province cancelled a program to plant more than 50 million trees across Ontario.

On Monday, an Ontario nursery announced it would have to destroy three million trees as a direct result of that funding loss.