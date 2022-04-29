Kitchener temporary shelters to stay open until end of June

Operations at two temporary emergency shelters, set to close at the end of April, have been extended by two months.

In a media release issued Friday, the Region of Waterloo said it had extended its partnership with St. Andrew’s Church and the YW to the end of June, 2022.

The Kitchener shelters were opened to addressed increased need over the winter months due to extreme temperatures and COVID-19, the region said.

“We have faced incredible pressures in the shelter system over a very challenging winter,” Stephanie Mancini of the Working Centre said in the release. The Working Centre operates the shelter at St. Andrew’s Church.

“COVID-19, mental health challenges, the lack of affordable housing options, combined with the rising risk of a highly toxic drug supply have created an unprecedented situation. The extension of these temporary shelters, along with the care and support that people receive in our shelters, is vital as we work together to find solutions to the issues facing our community.”

The Region of Waterloo provides funding to seven shelters as part of its housing stability strategy.

“This is a complex issue that calls for a coordinated community approach as well as the support of all levels of government,” said Coun. Jim Erb. “The extension of these temporary shelter spaces plays a key role to support unsheltered individuals as we help them to transition to permanent housing.”