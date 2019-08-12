

The Canadian Press





Two Kitchener teenagers were part of the top team in their category at a bicycle race in Quebec.

Emily Dodge and Amanda Kleinikkink rode alongside two teammates en route to their top-place finish.

The Ontario team competed in the Le Tour de L'Avenir MaKadence between Aug. 8 and 11.

Over that time, they raced five different stages that included a 70-kilometre road race and a hill climb.

They had been training with their club for the past three years.

In addition to the success of their team, Dodge earned two podium finishes, while Kleinikkink earned one for herself, too.

At the race, they had hoped to catch the eye of Cycling Canada, who was there scouting for next year's junior team.