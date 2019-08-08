

CTV Kitchener





Three Kitchener teenagers are facing charges in connection to a number of assaults in Grand Bend.

Lambton County OPP say they began investigating several assaults reported on Main Street on Sunday.

They were able to find the suspects at around 5:45 p.m. While police arrested them, one of the accused was found with stolen property.

Three males aged 18, 18 and 19 are facing assault charges and one is facing a theft charge.

It's not clear whether any of the victims sustained any injuries.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in Sarnia at a later date.