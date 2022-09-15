Kitchener teen taken to hospital after crash

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Daimler Drive in Kitchener.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kitchener, left the roadway and struck a tree and large rock on the front lawn of a residence, police said in a media release.

The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Traffic Services Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact police.