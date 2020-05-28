Kitchener teen shows off rubik's cube skills from hospital bed
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:11AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A Kitchener teen undergoing treatment is thanking hospital staff with an amazing display of talent.
Owain Buchnea is a grade nine student at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener and is currently in treatment at McMaster Children's Hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit.
He is also impressing staff with his rubik's cube abilities.
Buchnea solves it in 20 seconds in the video posted to Twitter, but family members say he can solve it in nine seconds when looking at it and in 30 seconds with one hand.
At the time this article was posted, the video had more than 13,000 views.
