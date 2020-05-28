KITCHENER -- A Kitchener teen undergoing treatment is thanking hospital staff with an amazing display of talent.

Owain Buchnea is a grade nine student at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener and is currently in treatment at McMaster Children's Hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit.

He is also impressing staff with his rubik's cube abilities.

Check this out! Our #PedsICU patient @mch_childrens schooling us by completing a @Rubiks_Official cube in a mirror! Does it in 9 sec when actually allowed to look at the cube! #piculiberate pic.twitter.com/zqP3yBgFgR — Cynthia Cupido ���� (@CupidoCynthia) May 26, 2020

Buchnea solves it in 20 seconds in the video posted to Twitter, but family members say he can solve it in nine seconds when looking at it and in 30 seconds with one hand.

At the time this article was posted, the video had more than 13,000 views.