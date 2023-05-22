Kitchener teen reported missing

Police in Kitchener are turning to the public to help find a missing 15-year-old.

Regional police say Paul was last seen Thursday near Fairway Road South in Kitchener.

He's described as 5'10, 160 pounds, with a thin build, shaggy hair, and blue eyes.

Paul was wearing a black hoodie and red and white Puma shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service.