KITCHENER -- A Kitchener teen is selling homemade bath bombs to help raise money to help kids with cancer.

Skylar Elliot has turned her basement into her workshop and, at 15, she's putting it to use for a good cause.

Since she started a few years ago, Elliott has raise over $6,000 from the sale of more than 4,000 bath bombs.

That money has gone to a number of different families, but it all started when 10-year-old Aiden was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016. He died on Saturday.

"She's such a sweet young lady," says the boy's father, Josh Verk. "I'm very blessed to have met her."

Elliott didn't know the boy, who lived in Ottawa when she started, but they grew closer over the years.

"I got him little toys, we just played and walked around," an emotional Elliott remembers.

"He was just a good kid."

While she is sad to have lost her friend, Elliott says she's hoping to raise money for the Verk family and others.

She's also raised about $1,000 for the family of a Cambridge teen.

Trent was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He's now 22 months into remission.

"When you're going through a crisis, those little gestures, they mean so, so much to us," says Kim Bartlett.

Elliot is keeping busy through the COVID-19 pandemic, making contactless drop-offs throughout the community.

She says that, as long as people keep buying her bath bombs, she'll keep donating to kids in need.