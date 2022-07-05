Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contest

Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contest

Avalon Hagerman spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. (Stuck at Prom contest gallery) Avalon Hagerman spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape. (Stuck at Prom contest gallery)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver