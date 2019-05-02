

A Kitchener technology company and manufacturer opened its doors to demonstrate its new product: Focals.

North, formerly Thalmic Labs, held the demonstration at its headquarters on Gaukel Street Wednesday.

The smart glasses look like regular eyeglasses but they feature a small holographic display on the lens.

Users can send and receive text messages, show calendar updates and control your playlist among other things.

“Those texts that really matter, like a text from your girlfriend or your mom, your next calendar notification, they want those things but they don’t want to have to leave their lives and leave what they’re doing and go into their phone and get lost in that phone,” a spokesperson for the company explains.

He says the glasses are for those who are seeking a balance of technology in their lives.

Focals come in classic and round frames as well as three different colours.

They’re manufactured in Waterloo.