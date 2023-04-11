Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges

Queensmount Senior Public School in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) Queensmount Senior Public School in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver