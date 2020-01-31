KITCHENER -- Regional police say they've charged a 31-year-old teacher from Kitchener with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to a news release, Liam Phipps was arrested on Monday after an incident that happened on Jan. 24.

No further details about the incident were provided.

Phipps was a teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, police say, and was a basketball coach with the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Basketball Association.

Executive Administrator of the KWYBA Mike Quigley tells CTV that Phipps has been suspended from his duties and from contacting any players or coaches within the KWYBA.

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police.

None of the allegations against Phipps have been proven in court.