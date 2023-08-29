Kitchener Swifties find solace in support group amid tour ticket scarcity
The atmosphere was bittersweet at Play-A-Latte Café Monday night as local fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as "Swifties" - gathered for a unique support group.
Dubbed the "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Waitlist Support Group," the event aimed to offer a comforting space for fans who found themselves waitlisted for Swift's upcoming Toronto concerts.
The sold-out trivia night turned heartbreak into an enchanted evening, offering solace for those who missed out on coveted tickets.
"I had all my friends and family sign up to try and get a code for the tickets, but we all got waitlisted. It was a bit disappointing, but it is what it is; everyone wants to go," said one attendee.
Rebecca Neill, the host of the support group, emphasized the sense of community.
"Lots of people, especially in the area, have been very excited and they want to get tickets. Unfortunately, demand is too high. So we thought, let's do a support group for those of you who couldn't get tickets."
With a musical backdrop of Swift's re-released albums, the event resonated with those who've grown up listening to the pop icon.
"We've just been listening to it non-stop, every time she has re-released all of her albums,” said one fan.
“She's been around since we were kids, so we've grown up listening to Taylor Swift," another noted.
Due to the overwhelming demand, organizers plan to host another meet-up on September 18th, offering yet another lifeline for local Swifties in need of some emotional "first aid."
