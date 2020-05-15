A man has been arrested after Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Kitchener grocery store, over reports someone was trying to spit on staff and customers.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Valu-Mart on Frederick Street near Edna Street in Kitchener.

Police say they took several calls reporting the behaviour.

The man left the store before police arrived, but he was caught and arrested a short time later in the Victoria Street North and Edna Street area.

A Kitchener man, 20, has been charged with two counts of assault and uttering a threat.

Police say the suspect was also charged with break and enter, stemming from an incident on April 1.